Legacy Investment Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 609 Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 420.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 63.9% in the second quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $44.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO opened at $57.32 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.63. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.25 and a one year high of $58.03.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 233.80% and a net margin of 42.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

