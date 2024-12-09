Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Purchases 15,071 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,071 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $4,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Davis Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth $33,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 84.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $103.42 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.94. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.41 and a 1-year high of $107.00.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 36.59%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total transaction of $421,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,053.05. This represents a 14.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OMC. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.11.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

