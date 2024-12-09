Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $4.75 Million Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 15.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,036 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $4,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,578,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 392.3% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,083,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254,126 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,869,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Corteva by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,842,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 700.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,301,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,230,000 after buying an additional 1,139,297 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of CTVA opened at $59.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.09, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.12. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.01 and a 1-year high of $64.20.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 68.69%.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $69.00) on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Corteva

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.