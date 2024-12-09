Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $3.52 Million Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,457 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,461 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the third quarter worth approximately $263,000. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 6,884 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 29,172 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 15,077 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 202.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,832 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Best Buy by 10.2% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 88,664 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $9,159,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BBY. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $109.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Best Buy from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Best Buy from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.06.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $88.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.97. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.29 and a twelve month high of $103.71.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.04). Best Buy had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 45.93%. The business had revenue of $9.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.27%.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

