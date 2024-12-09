Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Buys Shares of 31,417 iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 31,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SUB. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,823,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,675,000 after acquiring an additional 807,794 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,212,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,739,000 after purchasing an additional 72,226 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 289.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 77,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,258,000 after purchasing an additional 57,806 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 171,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,924,000 after buying an additional 51,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 549,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,449,000 after buying an additional 37,631 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA SUB opened at $105.71 on Monday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.53 and a fifty-two week high of $106.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.69 and a 200-day moving average of $105.36.
iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Guidewire Software Provides Long-Awaited Buying Opportunity
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- What’s Behind These 3 Recent Analyst Stock Upgrades?
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Fast-Growing Companies That Are Still Undervalued
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.