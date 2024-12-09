Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Buys 2,891 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,399 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 395.1% in the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,622,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $666,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,519 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 1,445.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 395,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,404,000 after buying an additional 369,581 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 62.5% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,798,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 17.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,235,655 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $313,968,000 after acquiring an additional 186,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 297.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 215,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,455,000 after acquiring an additional 161,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

NYSE:PWR opened at $332.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.47. The stock has a market cap of $49.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.34 and a beta of 1.03. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.27 and a twelve month high of $350.19.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.26. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PWR. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $313.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $283.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.81.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

