Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Buys 11,971 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 16.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 85,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,971 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 190.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,718.2% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $60.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.21. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $53.68 and a one year high of $63.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

