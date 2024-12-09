Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,834 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 2,390.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,291,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,290 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 25.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,961,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $599,239,000 after buying an additional 1,597,263 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 78.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,189,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,329,000 after buying an additional 961,801 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 234.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 899,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,391,000 after buying an additional 630,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 21.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,298,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $301,797,000 after acquiring an additional 575,087 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $101.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.95.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $59.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.08. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $100.57. The firm has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a $0.455 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.27%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.