KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Holdings Decreased by Guardian Wealth Management Inc.

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. comprises about 3.0% of Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $4,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 57,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 33.5% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 65,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after purchasing an additional 16,424 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 29,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 15,959 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,725,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,619,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $129,330,577.74. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. This trade represents a 14.29 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. The trade was a 18.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JMP Securities upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR opened at $158.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.35 billion, a PE ratio of 48.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $74.85 and a one year high of $163.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.