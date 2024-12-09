Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.80.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 22nd.

Get Kirby alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Kirby

Kirby Stock Down 0.9 %

KEX stock opened at $119.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.01. Kirby has a one year low of $72.11 and a one year high of $132.21.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $831.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.42 million. Kirby had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kirby will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kirby

In other Kirby news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 26,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total value of $3,175,084.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,637,043.54. The trade was a 29.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $1,025,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,716.48. This represents a 34.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,596 shares of company stock valued at $8,541,440 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kirby

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby during the third quarter worth $5,136,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in shares of Kirby by 112.4% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 5,208 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kirby by 20.3% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 10,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 961,303 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $117,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 3.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,787 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

About Kirby

(Get Free Report

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.