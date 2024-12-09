KeyCorp Begins Coverage on Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK)

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TALK. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Talkspace in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho started coverage on Talkspace in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Talkspace from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Northland Securities started coverage on Talkspace in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Capmk raised Talkspace to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.38.

TALK stock opened at $3.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $589.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -349.00 and a beta of 1.12. Talkspace has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $3.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.41.

Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Talkspace had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $47.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Talkspace will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Talkspace news, CFO Ian Jiro Harris bought 19,500 shares of Talkspace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $42,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 347,057 shares in the company, valued at $763,525.40. The trade was a 5.95 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Talkspace by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Talkspace by 27.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 8,764 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in Talkspace by 37.8% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 35,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 9,766 shares in the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Talkspace during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Talkspace in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 57.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company in the United States. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans and employee assistance programs. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.

