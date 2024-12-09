JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Holdings Decreased by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the third quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the third quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% during the third quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $247.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $230.68 and a 200-day moving average of $215.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $156.15 and a 12 month high of $254.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Baird R W lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Stories

