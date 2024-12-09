JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY)

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 4.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BSY. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.43.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BSY

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

Bentley Systems stock opened at $49.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.03. Bentley Systems has a 12 month low of $43.82 and a 12 month high of $57.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.17 and its 200-day moving average is $49.54.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm had revenue of $335.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Bentley Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $2,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,298,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,371,146. This trade represents a 0.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 234,987 shares of company stock worth $11,667,821 in the last three months. 21.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 5.1% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 77,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bentley Systems in the third quarter worth about $110,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 30.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 2.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.