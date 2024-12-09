Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 238,149 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 489,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,149 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Progyny were worth $8,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Progyny by 1,576.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,565,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,068 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Progyny by 12,579.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,492,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,777,000 after buying an additional 2,472,983 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 120.8% in the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,308,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,436,000 after acquiring an additional 715,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Progyny by 24.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,281,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,676,000 after acquiring an additional 254,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 15.7% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 976,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,366,000 after purchasing an additional 132,672 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Progyny from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Progyny from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Progyny from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Progyny in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

PGNY opened at $14.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.71. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $42.08.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $286.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.85 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

