Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $7.80 Million Holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,757 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.18% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $7,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STRL. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 5.1% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 45.2% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 25,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 13,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $2,685,133.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 248,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,677,950.89. This represents a 7.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $195.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.29 and a 200-day moving average of $137.15. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.14 and a 52-week high of $203.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.22.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.29. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 27.52%. The firm had revenue of $593.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

