Jane Street Group LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 375,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,145,254 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $30,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 71.4% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 73.5% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8,116.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $79.19 on Monday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.21 and a 52-week high of $82.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.31.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.33.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.