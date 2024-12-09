Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. reduced its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,194 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth $708,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 89.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,545,000 after purchasing an additional 27,843 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in DTE Energy by 8.6% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 39,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Foguth Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 8.1% during the second quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DTE shares. KeyCorp downgraded DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.54.

DTE Energy Price Performance

DTE Energy stock opened at $121.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.27. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $102.17 and a 1 year high of $131.66.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.28%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Stories

