Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 145,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 21.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 39,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 10,171 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $616,000. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AOMR opened at $9.35 on Monday. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $13.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.82 million, a PE ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 43.54%.

In other news, Director W D. Minami purchased 5,000 shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $48,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,370.07. This trade represents a 12.42 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans.

