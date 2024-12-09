Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $913,000 Stock Holdings in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 112,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688,905 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HCAT. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 6.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 13.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Health Catalyst by 59.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of HCAT opened at $8.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.38. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $11.41. The company has a market capitalization of $508.10 million, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

HCAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Health Catalyst from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.79.

Insider Transactions at Health Catalyst

In other Health Catalyst news, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 5,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $40,109.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,613. This represents a 3.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin Lee Freeman sold 7,500 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $67,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 236,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,118,333. This represents a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,566 shares of company stock worth $169,130 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

