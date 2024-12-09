Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Free Report) by 50.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,471,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,479,227 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 58.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,126,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,600 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $89,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 412.3% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 241,440 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 576,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 207,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SGMO. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $3.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Sangamo Therapeutics Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of SGMO stock opened at $2.01 on Monday. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $3.18. The stock has a market cap of $419.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average of $1.03.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 257.87% and a negative return on equity of 264.16%. The firm had revenue of $49.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sangamo Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.