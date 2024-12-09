Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,976,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 67,716 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 5.45% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $702,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,958,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,158,000 after purchasing an additional 67,386 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,056,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,342,000 after purchasing an additional 23,617 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 8.4% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 863,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,495,000 after purchasing an additional 66,600 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 631,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,569,000 after purchasing an additional 19,846 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JKHY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.00.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $173.01 on Monday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $157.00 and a one year high of $189.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.68.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $600.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 40.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David B. Foss sold 18,770 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total transaction of $3,215,676.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,665 shares in the company, valued at $23,756,087.80. The trade was a 11.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

