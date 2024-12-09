iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,592 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TFLO. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 215.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 201.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.54. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.37 and a 1 year high of $50.71.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.