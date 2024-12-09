iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 382.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $195.92 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.69 and a fifty-two week high of $200.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.55. The company has a market cap of $61.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.