iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Holdings Raised by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $71.08 on Monday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $60.62 and a 12 month high of $73.24. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.16.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

