iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHD) Shares Sold by Peloton Wealth Strategists

Peloton Wealth Strategists reduced its stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Performance

iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock opened at $23.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.22 and a 200 day moving average of $23.21.

iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.