iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Hamilton Capital LLC

Hamilton Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJH. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 69.7% during the third quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 134.5% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

IJH stock opened at $66.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $93.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.02 and a twelve month high of $68.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.36.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.