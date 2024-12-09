iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Shares Bought by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IXUS. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 53,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 6,103 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 46.6% during the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter.

IXUS stock opened at $69.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.33. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $61.99 and a 12-month high of $73.53.

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

