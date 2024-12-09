iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Purchased by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,653,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,087,043,000 after purchasing an additional 21,282,662 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,943,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,212,164,000 after purchasing an additional 610,635 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,330,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,060,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,837 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,563,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $840,232,000 after buying an additional 1,612,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 233.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,700,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $757,694,000 after buying an additional 5,393,398 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IEF opened at $95.27 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.18.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.292 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

