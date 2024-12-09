iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) is Continuum Advisory LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 176,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,551 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $15,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Divergent Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 10,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $94.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $61.15 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.00 and a 200 day moving average of $94.43. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $87.34 and a 1-year high of $101.64.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

