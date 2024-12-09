iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Shares Acquired by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHYG. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SHYG opened at $43.14 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.73. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $41.60 and a 52-week high of $43.45.

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

