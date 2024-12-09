iSAM Funds UK Ltd Takes $245,000 Position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,207 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 991.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 43.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 1,779.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,876 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 7,457 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Provident Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

PFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Provident Financial Services from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of Provident Financial Services stock opened at $20.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.70. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.07 and a 1 year high of $22.24.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.11). Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $349.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

