iSAM Funds UK Ltd Sells 6,696 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd lessened its position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 47.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,696 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 1.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 10,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 3.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SMPL shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.78.

Simply Good Foods Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ SMPL opened at $39.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.67. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.85 and a 200-day moving average of $35.14.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $375.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Simply Good Foods news, Director Joseph Scalzo sold 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $86,010.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 136,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,350.90. This trade represents a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Richard Kraft sold 76,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $2,886,213.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,556.80. This trade represents a 65.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 327,869 shares of company stock worth $12,139,570 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

