iSAM Funds UK Ltd Makes New $226,000 Investment in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,793 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 0.1 %

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $59.16 on Monday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $37.18 and a 12 month high of $63.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.79.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.21. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 39.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Paul E. Burdiss sold 9,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $580,436.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,265,325.92. This trade represents a 9.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 4,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $234,422.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,210.44. The trade was a 15.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,881 shares of company stock worth $1,108,184. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZION shares. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.13.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

