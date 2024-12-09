iSAM Funds UK Ltd Invests $214,000 in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,489,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,148,000 after acquiring an additional 20,215 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 6,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Hub Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,212,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 106,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after buying an additional 39,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 114,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares during the period. 46.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on HUBG shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Hub Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Hub Group from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Hub Group Stock Down 1.3 %

HUBG opened at $49.79 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.92. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.07 and a 52 week high of $53.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $986.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.41%.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Featured Stories

