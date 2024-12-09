iSAM Funds UK Ltd Invests $183,000 in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WT. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in WisdomTree by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,332,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,304,000 after purchasing an additional 410,348 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree by 588.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 62,644 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in WisdomTree by 180.4% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 74,173 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree by 34.0% during the third quarter. Crawford Fund Management LLC now owns 499,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 126,700 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in WisdomTree by 586.0% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 250,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 213,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of WisdomTree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at WisdomTree

In other WisdomTree news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg acquired 67,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.84 per share, for a total transaction of $735,699.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,240,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,169,263.88. The trade was a 0.74 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter M. Ziemba sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $1,143,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 948,386 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,051.98. This represents a 9.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Stock Performance

Shares of WT opened at $11.38 on Monday. WisdomTree, Inc. has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $12.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24 and a beta of 1.46.

WisdomTree Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 6th. WisdomTree’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

WisdomTree Company Profile

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Further Reading

