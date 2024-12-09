iSAM Funds UK Ltd Cuts Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd lessened its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 52.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,204 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 1,284.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 414.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE UHS opened at $194.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.70 and a 12 month high of $243.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.11.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UHS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com lowered Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $236.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.50.

About Universal Health Services

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

