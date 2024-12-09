Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Stock Position Raised by Dunhill Financial LLC

Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 50.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IRM. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 74.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 168,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,046,000 after purchasing an additional 72,131 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 22.8% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 4,336.6% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 193,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,023,000 after buying an additional 189,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the third quarter valued at $6,659,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total transaction of $1,863,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,697,484. This represents a 5.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $989,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,799.02. The trade was a 36.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,125 shares of company stock worth $6,613,584. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 1.5 %

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

IRM stock opened at $120.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a PE ratio of 333.79, a PEG ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.98. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $130.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 794.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on IRM. BNP Paribas raised Iron Mountain to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Iron Mountain from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

