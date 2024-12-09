Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 214.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,144,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 780,760 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.19% of Invitation Homes worth $40,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,739,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,062,000 after purchasing an additional 298,307 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 4.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,813,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,373,000 after buying an additional 753,464 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Invitation Homes by 0.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 15,814,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,597,000 after buying an additional 128,000 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 9.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,748,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,264,000 after buying an additional 997,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,795,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,671,000 after acquiring an additional 170,374 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Invitation Homes Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $33.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.93. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $37.80. The firm has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 157.75%.

Invitation Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.