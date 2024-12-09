Investment Management Corp of Ontario Invests $210,000 in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 629 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 140.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 77 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 193.8% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

BIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $446.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $391.80.

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $325.50 on Monday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $262.12 and a 1 year high of $387.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 6.14.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.85. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 30.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $649.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

