Investment Management Corp of Ontario Decreases Holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario decreased its holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in CAE were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CAE during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CAE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in CAE by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in CAE by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAE opened at $23.51 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. CAE Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $24.02.

CAE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cibc World Mkts lowered CAE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CAE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

