Investment Management Corp of Ontario Decreases Holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario decreased its holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in CAE were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CAE during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CAE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in CAE by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in CAE by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.
CAE Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSE:CAE opened at $23.51 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. CAE Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $24.02.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About CAE
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CAE
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Guidewire Software Provides Long-Awaited Buying Opportunity
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- What’s Behind These 3 Recent Analyst Stock Upgrades?
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Fast-Growing Companies That Are Still Undervalued
Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.