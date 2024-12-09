Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stock Position Raised by Geller Advisors LLC

Geller Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $19,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 79.1% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $185.19 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.38. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $149.41 and a 12 month high of $188.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

