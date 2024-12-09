Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Raelipskie Partnership

Raelipskie Partnership raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,406 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 6.7% of Raelipskie Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Raelipskie Partnership’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $13,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $268,000. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 142.5% in the second quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC now owns 137,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,640,000 after purchasing an additional 80,992 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $8,199,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 72.2% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 8,779 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $185.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.38. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $149.41 and a 52-week high of $188.16.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

