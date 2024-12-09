Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Position Lifted by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $6,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 415.4% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $550.41 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $516.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $474.66. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $307.72 and a 52-week high of $556.23. The firm has a market cap of $196.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.49, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.38.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $466.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $604.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $503.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $538.00 target price (up previously from $495.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $541.33.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.50, for a total transaction of $113,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,115. This represents a 4.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 2,128 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $1,095,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 273 shares in the company, valued at $140,595. This represents a 88.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,723 shares of company stock worth $26,241,747. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

