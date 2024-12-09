Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Trims Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 21.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRI. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 125.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRI. StockNews.com raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.20.

Shares of TRI opened at $170.56 on Monday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $138.83 and a 12 month high of $176.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $76.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.71.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 32.12%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 42.52%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

