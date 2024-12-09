Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 1,039 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 45.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of RY opened at $126.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.17. The company has a market cap of $178.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $90.71 and a twelve month high of $128.05.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a $1.0522 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 27th. This represents a $4.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.85%.

RY has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $195.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

