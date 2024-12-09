Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Raises Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 0.05% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XMMO. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 19.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,744,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,969,000 after acquiring an additional 282,112 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 321,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,619,000 after purchasing an additional 7,717 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 294,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,523,000 after purchasing an additional 32,271 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 253,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,537,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 34.7% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 215,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,611,000 after buying an additional 55,650 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XMMO opened at $134.19 on Monday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $83.66 and a 1 year high of $137.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.36.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

