Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Decreases Holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SAFT. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 9.3% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 17,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,057,000 after buying an additional 4,263 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth $379,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Safety Insurance Group by 12.6% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 512,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,944,000 after acquiring an additional 57,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group Stock Down 1.0 %

SAFT opened at $86.27 on Monday. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.99 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.19.

Safety Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Safety Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SAFT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $295.28 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 6.35%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 71.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Safety Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Safety Insurance Group Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company’s private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured’s car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured’s own vehicle for collision or other perils.

