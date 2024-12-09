Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys 9,940 Shares of iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHF)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHF – Free Report) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,940 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned about 0.33% of iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBHF. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 26.8% in the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 212,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after buying an additional 44,776 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 138,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 77,181 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock opened at $23.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.10.

iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026.

