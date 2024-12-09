Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires 891 Shares of iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHH)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHH – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned about 1.24% of iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 105.5% during the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 250,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after buying an additional 128,735 shares during the period.

IBHH opened at $23.66 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.60 and a 200-day moving average of $23.42.

The iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028.

