Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Makes New $366,000 Investment in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 836 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth $27,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 48.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teledyne Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of TDY opened at $473.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $355.41 and a 12-month high of $492.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $464.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $427.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.13. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.05 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.45 EPS for the current year.

TDY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $528.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.50.

Insider Activity at Teledyne Technologies

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.50, for a total transaction of $1,925,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 171,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,268,881. This trade represents a 2.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

